Caroline County Man Facing Sexual Abuse and Child

Police say Casey Merriman , 19, of Marydel, is charged with five counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography, 2nd-degree sex offense, 3rd-degree sex offense, 4th-degree sex offense, assault, and sexual abuse of a minor. Merriman is currently being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.

