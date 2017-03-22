Two Caroline County Men Sentenced for Arson
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire occurred shortly after 10 p.m. June 14 at 23290 Ninetown Road in Ridgely brought 43 firefighters from the Ridgely and surrounding fire departments out to extinguish. The unoccupied house was owned by Joseph Murray of Ridgely.
