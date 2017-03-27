Hurlock Man Arrested on Drug Charges ...

Hurlock Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Chase

Monday Mar 20

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, the county's Narcotics Task Force received information that a known suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Sampson , was on his way to the county from Delaware. During the investigation, members of the task force say they attempted to stop Sampson on River Road, but he led them on a chase through the northern part of Dorchester County and into Caroline County.

