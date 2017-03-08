Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy
Enslaved and free blacks had the formidable task of building Joseph Stewart's Canal, visible from both sides of Parson's Creek bridge on Route 16. The seven-mile canal, constructed between 1810 and 1832, was used to transport logs to ships from nearby timber operations, such as the one where Harriet Tubman father, Ben Ross, worked as a timber foreman. Geese fly over the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center, which opens to the public on March 11. The zinc-clad structures will weather to a faded patina to blend into the landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Caroline County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
|Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|Voters Vote Corru...
|1
|MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08)
|Jun '10
|wghost
|2
|october 09, 2009 (Oct '09)
|Oct '09
|vanessa
|1
|Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09)
|Jun '09
|Jacqueline Mullikin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Caroline County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC