Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device

Monday Mar 27

RIDGELY , Md.- Investigators say a Caroline County, Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant charging him with possession of a destructive device after one containing explosives was found inside his home late last year. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said 21-year-old Talley Kyle Ober turned himself in to deputy state fire marshals on Sunday at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office in Denton.

