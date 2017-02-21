Ex-mayor of Marydel Pleads Guilty to ...

Ex-mayor of Marydel Pleads Guilty to $61K Theft

Thursday Feb 2

The former mayor of the town of Marydel in Caroline County has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds. The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that former mayor and president Deborah Rowe pleaded guilty to theft scheme between $10,000 and $100,000, misconduct in office and forgery.

