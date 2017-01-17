Police: Two suspects arrested for rep...

Police: Two suspects arrested for reported armed robbery

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WMDT

A vehicle pursuit through Greensboro and Federalsburg has led to the arrest of two men in connection to an armed robbery Friday night, authorities announce. Maryland State Police say 30-year-old James Moore and 35-year-old Frederick Kirsch are in custody after being arrested on outstanding warrants from Dorchester County and Caroline County, respectively.

