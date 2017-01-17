Police: Two suspects arrested for reported armed robbery
A vehicle pursuit through Greensboro and Federalsburg has led to the arrest of two men in connection to an armed robbery Friday night, authorities announce. Maryland State Police say 30-year-old James Moore and 35-year-old Frederick Kirsch are in custody after being arrested on outstanding warrants from Dorchester County and Caroline County, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Caroline County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
|Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|Voters Vote Corru...
|1
|MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08)
|Jun '10
|wghost
|2
|october 09, 2009 (Oct '09)
|Oct '09
|vanessa
|1
|Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09)
|Jun '09
|Jacqueline Mullikin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Caroline County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC