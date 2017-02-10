Police: Two arrested for Denton burglary, pill distribution
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two people in connection to a burglary that happened on Burrsville Road in Denton. The two suspects arrested, Teresa Holden and Joshua Bain, both 26 and of Greensboro, were also found to be illegally distributing Percocets and Xanax pills, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
