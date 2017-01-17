Pa. man goes mudding in stolen truck; gets stuck in Denton
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Pennsylvania man last week when they found him stuck in a field in a stolen pickup truck. Police say they responded to a call of destruction of property to a field on December 29th in the area of Burrsville Road and Baker Road in Denton.
