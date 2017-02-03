Federalsburg robbery suspects to be e...

Federalsburg robbery suspects to be extradited from Delaware

Thursday Jan 19

Maryland State Police say two suspects have been charged for their roles in a Caroline County convenience store armed robbery that happened on January 9th. The two suspects, 28-year-old Kurtis Jenkins of Seaford, Del.

