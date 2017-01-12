Wage Growth Underscores Maryland's Urban-Rural Divide

Recent months have brought a spate of positive economic news, suggesting to many economists that American industry is finally starting to pick up again after a long, post-recession hangover. Unemployment is holding steady at or slightly below 5 percent, the decline in labor force participation appears to have slowed in the last year and the Census Bureau's American Community Survey found family income rose 5.2 percent in 2015, the fastest rate on record.

