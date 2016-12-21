New Mill Capital Holdings purchases f...

New Mill Capital Holdings purchases former Kraft Heinz bakery

Tuesday Dec 6

New Mill Capital Holdings of New York has acquired the former Kraft Heinz bakery in Federalsburg, MD. The 103,000 square-foot plant, which previously served as a bread and dehydrated product production operation for Stove Top Stuffing , is located in Caroline County, the economic center of Maryland's Eastern shore.

