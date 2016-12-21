Maryland Commission Announces Medical Marijuana Dispensary License Pre-Approvals
The Maryland commission on medical marijuana has released the list of the applicants who have been awarded pre-approvals for dispensary licenses. On Friday, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission released the names of the 102 entities that got stage one approval to open dispensaries in Maryland, up to two per senatorial district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Caroline County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
|Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|Voters Vote Corru...
|1
|MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08)
|Jun '10
|wghost
|2
|october 09, 2009 (Oct '09)
|Oct '09
|vanessa
|1
|Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09)
|Jun '09
|Jacqueline Mullikin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Caroline County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC