Maryland Commission Announces Medical Marijuana Dispensary License Pre-Approvals

Friday Dec 9

The Maryland commission on medical marijuana has released the list of the applicants who have been awarded pre-approvals for dispensary licenses. On Friday, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission released the names of the 102 entities that got stage one approval to open dispensaries in Maryland, up to two per senatorial district.

