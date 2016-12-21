Dover man arrested on child porn char...

Dover man arrested on child porn charges from Caroline Co.

Thursday Dec 1

Members of the Caroline County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested and charged a Dover man for child pornography, among other charges. According to the report, on September 1, members of the sheriff's office started an investigation into the solicitation of child pornography, which was happening throughout Caroline County.

