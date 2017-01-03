Allan Dortez Jones, Photo: Caroline C...

Allan Dortez Jones, Photo: Caroline County Sheriff's Office

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

DENTON , Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man who ran over a deputy's foot while fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Sheriff's Office, 39 year-old Allan Dortez Jones was arrested by US Marshalls, along with Maryland State Police and detectives from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at a home in Easton early Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caroline County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
News Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13) Oct '13 Stupid Intolerant 1
News O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13) Sep '13 Stupid Intolerant 1
Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10) Nov '10 Voters Vote Corru... 1
News MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08) Jun '10 wghost 2
october 09, 2009 (Oct '09) Oct '09 vanessa 1
News Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09) Jun '09 Jacqueline Mullikin 1
See all Caroline County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caroline County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC