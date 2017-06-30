Hospital considers bundled payments

Hospital considers bundled payments

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

It's an option being used by larger hospitals in areas such as Los Angeles and may be a future step medicine will take nationally, said CEO Andy Fitzgerald. He's interested in pursuing something similar for large employers in Campbell County, such as the coal mines, if there is enough interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC