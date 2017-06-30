Fireworks spark more than 20 grass fires
Campbell County Fire Department crews responded to more than 20 small grass fires in the Gillette area on the Fourth of July. It's the first Fourth of July where fireworks weren't banned in Campbell County since Bill Shank has been fire chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
