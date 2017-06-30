Cut line takes sheriff's office off-line

All contact to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is offline due to a construction crew severing a line near Humphrey's Bar and Grill. Sheriff Scott Matheny said that all calls to 911, WYOLink and dispatch calls to the sheriff's office are not going through.

