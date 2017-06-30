The case against ALONZO JEREMY LITTLE , 32, has been dismissed in District Court. Little had been accused of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, allegations he pleaded not guilty to March 6. A four-day trial had been scheduled starting June 26. But Campbell County Attorney Ronald E. Wirthwein Jr. requested the case be dismissed because that charge will be combined with additional charges into one case, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.