Trial date in murder of two men is vacated

The attorney for a woman implicated in the deaths of two Sweetwater County men last fall has asked her trial be postponed indefinitely. The trial had been scheduled to start July 5 for Kylee Collins, 23, for accessory after the fact and two counts of conspiracy to mutilate a dead human body.

