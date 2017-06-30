Trial date in murder of two men is vacated
The attorney for a woman implicated in the deaths of two Sweetwater County men last fall has asked her trial be postponed indefinitely. The trial had been scheduled to start July 5 for Kylee Collins, 23, for accessory after the fact and two counts of conspiracy to mutilate a dead human body.
