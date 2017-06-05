There's change in the wind

Sunday Jun 4

The Wyoming Business Council has recommended granting Campbell County $1.5 million to build a carbon products research facility at the former Fort Union mine site. It will be home to a 5,000-square-foot research facility where researchers will have access to Powder River Basin coal to develop uses for it other than power generation.

