Schools worry about threat to reserves

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

School officials are worried after comments at a state meeting on Monday that suggested that school districts' reserves could be part of the state's plan to make up the upcoming education shortfall. The state Joint Revenue Interim Committee and the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration met Monday in Riverton to discuss a solution to the shortfall, and reserves were brought up.

