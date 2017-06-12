School trustees plan three meetings Tuesday
Their day will start at 3:50 p.m. in a public workshop on the budgeting process and a framework for future cuts. That workshop will take place in the Rocky Point Room of the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St. Members of the school board who are part of the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District also will convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a special meeting that's open to the public.
