Prison for Two Elk developer?

Describing the crime as "calculated" and "driven by greed," prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Two Elk developer Michael J. Ruffatto to a minimum of three years in prison for falsely billing millions of dollars to a federal energy research project in Wyoming and then using the money on personal luxuries and international travel. In a June 1 sentencing memorandum to Pittsburgh Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, prosecutors argued forcefully that "the seriousness of Michael Ruffatto's offense requires imprisonment" of 37 to 46 months and at least one additional year of probation.

Chicago, IL

