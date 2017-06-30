Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for his role in a June 2015 head-on collision that killed another man. Grant Gleason entered the plea Friday morning in Campbell County District Court, in essence admitting that his reckless driving caused the fatal crash.
