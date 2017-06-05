Man faces prison in drug deal allegedly organized in jail
A man who tried to collaborate with his brother to sell suboxone from his jail cell will spend four to six years in prison. Caleb Harris, 34, pleaded no contest May 16 to one of two counts of conspiring to deliver suboxone, and in a plea agreement a second identical charge was dismissed.
