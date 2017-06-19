Jobless rate down in May in Gillette

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported a 5.1 percent unemployment rate in Campbell County for May, a drop from 5.7 percent in March and 6.1 percent in February. The agency noted that Wyoming's labor force decreased by about 3,000 individuals from a year ago, suggesting that the decline was at least partially related to unemployed individuals leaving the state or dropping out of the labor force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.