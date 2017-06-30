Gillette's Eden
Tires line the walls of Tanner Lynde's underground greenhouse to act as a foundation as he prepares to let the public come view it for the first time during the Garden Walk this weekend. A cascading waterfall flows throughout Bonnie and Randy Wheaton's garden that will be open to the public during the Garden Walk this weekend.
