Gillette student receives Congressional gold medal award
Thomas Lubnau III , an incoming senior at Campbell County High School, was one of 373 people in the country to be recognized with a Congressional Award gold medal in Washington, D.C., this past week. Lubnau was one of more than 38,000 people who worked toward earning the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
