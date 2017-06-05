Gillette College CEO expects early retirement in 18 months
Mark Englert, the CEO and vice president of Gillette College, expects to be granted an early retirement package Friday afternoon. If his application is accepted at noon Friday during a special meeting of the Northern Wyoming Community College District board, he plans to retire in 18 months.
