Drawing the line

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King and Governor Matthew Mead listen as Ernie Johnson talks about the impact of substance abuse on crime in Wyoming and Campbell County during the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving seminar on Thursday morning. Ernie Johnson leads a forum about the impact of substance abuse on crime in Wyoming and Campbell County during the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving seminar at Gillette College on Thursday afternoon.

