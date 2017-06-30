County settles lawsuit over Rec Cente...

County settles lawsuit over Rec Center fall

Campbell County has settled a lawsuit filed last year by a woman who blamed the county Parks and Recreation Department for a fall in which she hurt her shoulder. Klea Wolz was paid $85,000 by the county's insurance company after the two sides worked with a mediator to reach a settlement.

Chicago, IL

