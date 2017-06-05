Convicted sex abuser gets life times 5

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl on several occasions in 2014 and 2015 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Darrell W. Young, 58, has been sentenced to consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole on each of the five counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

