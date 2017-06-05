Convicted sex abuser gets life times 5
A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl on several occasions in 2014 and 2015 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Darrell W. Young, 58, has been sentenced to consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole on each of the five counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC