Community theater to perform melodrama
Gillette Community Theater will present the final three performances of its 2017 melodrama, "Martin and Margaret and the Mindswap" on Friday and Saturday in Gillette. The play will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gillette Boys & Girls Club building, 410 Lakeside Drive.
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
