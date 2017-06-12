Cloud Peak makes founding contributio...

Cloud Peak makes founding contribution to Campbell County Endowment Fund

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

In April, Alison Gee's mission for the Wyoming Community Foundation was to use her leadership position to localize future funding and one day create a group that will serve Campbell County specifically under the foundation's umbrella. Gee, an employee at Cloud Peak Energy, established the Campbell County Endowment Fund with a small gift and a lot of hope for finding others who feel as passionate about the people and places in the area as she does.

Chicago, IL

