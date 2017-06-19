City gives Visitor's Bureau $5k for e...

City gives Visitor's Bureau $5k for eclipse fest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Gillette City Council agreed to award the Campbell County Visitor's Bureau $5,000 for the upcoming Solar Eclipse Festival event. The money will come from Gillette's lottery funds, which the council agreed could be used for economic development ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC