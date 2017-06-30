Campbell Countys value decreases sign...

Campbell Countys value decreases significantly in the last year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KGWN

The assessed valuation of Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming has dropped by $1.1 billion between 2016 to this year. The county's taxable value of property, fell to $4.183 billion in 2017 put it close to the same level it reached in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC