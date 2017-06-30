$30,000 shortfall on airport passenge...

$30,000 shortfall on airport passenger expansion shouldn't delay project

Campbell County has a budget shortfall of about $30,000 on a passenger expansion project for the airport, but also has a plan to cover the additional expense. The project will expand the secure seating area at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport and will relocate the TSA department to the existing administration area of the airport.

Chicago, IL

