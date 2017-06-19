2 coal plants coming to the Powder River Basin
In March, the CEO of New York-based coal research firm Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. said it was "highly likely" that it was coming to Gillette. On Thursday, the Wyoming Business Report reports, the company announced that it had secured $80 million to build a commercial plant in the Powder River Basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
