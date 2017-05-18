Wyoming K-9s Hit the Ground Running for Yearly Cert Training
At various locations around Natrona County sixteen different dogs and their trainers have been chasing down and searching for narcotics. Campbell County brought seven dogs from their sheriff and police forces along with dogs and trainers from Cheyenne, Douglas and a few from Rapid City.
