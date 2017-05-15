Twin Spruce to get welcome renovation
Van Ewing Construction of Gillette will conduct a project many school officials thought would take years to get to. Instead, a small, unexpected grant of cash for component or small capital maintenance projects in Campbell County from the state in March has freed up money for the construction to move ahead.
