Trial to start July 3 for a suspect in mutilations
The trial for Kylee Collins for her alleged involvement in the deaths of two Sweetwater County men last fall has been moved to July 3. A trial had been scheduled to start May 22 on charges of accessory after the fact and two counts of conspiracy to mutilate a dead human body. But that trial was delayed after District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke denied a motion by Nathan J. Henkes, chief deputy and prosecuting Campbell County attorney, to combine her case with that of Michael Montano.
