School officials decline invite by county GOP
No local school board members plan to attend the Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee meeting Thursday night in Gillette. School district Superintendent Boyd Brown and board chairwomn Lisa Durgin were both invited to attend the meeting to explain the board's decision to adopt a resolution in support of a lawsuit in Wyoming over school funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC