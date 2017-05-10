Nurses Day 5K Run/Walk to benefit youth vaccine program

The annual National Nurses Day 5K Run/Walk in Gillette on Tuesday evening will do more than just benefit your health. Registration for the 3.1-mile run/walk starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with walkers starting at 5:45 p.m. and runners at 6. The event begins at the Dalbey Memorial Park Dick Bratton Shelter.

