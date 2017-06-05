Gillette man faces additional drug charge
A man already accused of drug crimes in Campbell County faces an additional charge after his cellphone reportedly had photos of pounds of marijuana and a large amount of cocaine. Michael Wagner, 22, remains in Campbell County jail on a charge of conspiracy to deliver marijuana in addition to earlier charges of two counts of possession with intent to deliver involving marijuana and Xanax.
