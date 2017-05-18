Gillette histories
Bert D. Rohan, cashier of the Bank of Gillette, received a telegram from Sen. John B. Kendrick on Tuesday stating that one of the government's most valued geologists, Mr. Kirk Bryan, will arrive in Gillette about June 5 to make a survey of the water situation here in regard to obtaining artesian water. It should be of interest to the residents of Gillette to know that the mayor and council of this city have left no stone unturned to overcome the water shortage here and to obtain if possible a soft water supply for this city.
