Gillette Histories

A peculiar accident happened last Saturday on the highway east of Gillette when a tourist and a sage chicken had a head-on collision. The man was driving at a rapid rate when he came in contact with a sage chicken, the chicken hitting the windshield and breaking it, the pieces of glass striking the man on the head and face, severely cutting him.
Campbell County Discussions
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
