Former jail kitchen worker accused of sexual assault
A woman who worked in the Campbell County jail's kitchen faces charges of second-degree sexual assault after she allegedly had sex with an inmate at the jail in February. Jennifer D. Helsley, 30, was bound over to District Court last week after Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause to suspect her of the crime.
