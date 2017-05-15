Fire fight

Campbell County firefighters work to knock down the flames and hot spots Tuesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a steel building owned by Dennis McCoy and Sons Inc. along Union Chapel Road near the Sleepy Hollow subdivision. A fire that started early Tuesday morning near Sleepy Hollow completely destroyed the construction business of Dennis McCoy and Sons Inc. Campbell County Fire Department Division Chief Dale Izatt said the call came in at about 5 a.m. Tuesday and the building was completely ablaze when firefighters arrived.

