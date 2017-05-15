Fire fight

Fire fight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Campbell County firefighters work to knock down the flames and hot spots Tuesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a steel building owned by Dennis McCoy and Sons Inc. along Union Chapel Road near the Sleepy Hollow subdivision. A fire that started early Tuesday morning near Sleepy Hollow completely destroyed the construction business of Dennis McCoy and Sons Inc. Campbell County Fire Department Division Chief Dale Izatt said the call came in at about 5 a.m. Tuesday and the building was completely ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC