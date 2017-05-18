Feet Don't Fail Me Now running series...

Feet Don't Fail Me Now running series opens

23 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The annual Feet Don't Fail Me Now! run/walk series offered through the Campbell County Recreation Center kicks off Saturday. The first leg of the five-race event starts at 7:15 a.m. Saturday outside McDonald's at 806 Camel Drive.

Chicago, IL

